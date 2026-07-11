Sean Payton’s Drake Maye Scouting Report Revealed

In a solo episode, Andrew breaks down what a successful training camp would look like for Drake Maye, what we learned about the Patriots from a recent ESPN story, why two UDFAs could make the roster and when to visit training camp this summer. Later, he dives into non-football topics and discusses the future of the podcast.

0:00 – Intro

0:28 – What to Watch for from Drake Maye at Training Camp

3:10 – Drake Maye’s Sack Rate Problem & What It Means

5:29 – Four Things That Would Define a Successful Camp for Maye

12:44 – Sean Payton’s Scouting Report on Drake Maye

18:28 – PrizePicks

20:08 – What Payton Saw in the Patriots’ Red Zone Defense

25:23 – Undrafted Rookie Sleepers to Watch

27:48 – Training Camp Schedule & Best Days to Attend

31:13 – Non-Football Thoughts: World Cup & Community

36:04 – The Jaylen Brown Trade & Brad Stevens’ Deflection

39:47 – Outro

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