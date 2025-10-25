Close Menu
Seattle Storm hire Sonia Raman, and former players gush about the hire | WNBA Today on CLNS

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to reports that the Seattle Storm have selected current New York Liberty assistant coach Sonia Raman as their next head coach. What makes Sonia a good hire for the Storm, plus inside a conversation with one of her former Memphis Grizzlies players, Xavier Tillman.

