September’s Home Run Derby – Taking a Look at the Betting Odds for Judge, Pujols to Break Records

With just over two weeks left in the 2022 MLB Regular Season, there are plenty of moving parts before we enter into October – two of of which are going to be very exciting to watch.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on-pace to break Roger Maris’ record for most home runs by a Yankee in a season (61), and long-time MLB slugger Albert Pujols – who will retire after this season – is set to break the 700 career home run mark.

Our exclusive gambling partners at BetOnline.ag have their site loaded with props surrounding the two sluggers potentially career altering seasons. Here’s a look:

Aaron Judge Props

Will Aaron Judge win Triple Crown?

Yes

No

Aaron Just Total Home Runs

Over 64.5 -110

Under 64.5 -110

Aaron Judge Number of 2022 HR’s

65 or more +120

64 +240

63 +450

62 +700

61 +1000

60 or less +1600

In What Inning Will Judge’s 6nd HR Happen?

7-9 +180

4-6 +190

1-3 +200

Extra Innings +850

What Type of HR Will Judge’s 62nd Be?

Solo -175

2-Run HR +275

3-Run HR +475

Grand Slam +1200

Albert Pujols Props

Will Albert Pujols reach 700 career home runs?

Yes -280

No +220

Albert Pujols Career Home Runs Reached in 2022

700 +125

701 or more +150

699 or less +275

In What Inning Will Pujols 700th HR Happen?

7-9 +175

4-6 +200

1-3 +220

Extra Innings +750

What Type of HR Will Pujols 700th Be?

Solo -175

2-Run HR +275

3-Run HR +475

Grand Slam +1200

As a big-picture sports fan, I’m excited to see both of these play out – but as a Red Sox writer and Red Sox fan, I’m just ready for this season to be over. It was an absolute train wreck, and they need to get this thing over with.

Plus – the off-chance they they could bring in Aaron Judge this offseason is making me incredibly excited about what’s to come. We’ll see how it plays out.

P.S. If the Sox get rid of Rafael Devers – I will officially be rescinding my fandom.

P.S.S. Go Dodgers! Sitting on +600 World Series Champs 😉

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @RedSoxCLNS for the latest up-to-date Red Sox news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.