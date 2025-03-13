Close Menu
Subscribe
Celtics Postgame Live

SGA Leads Thunder Past Celtics | Garden Report Postgame Show

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to help lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-112 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. In a much-anticipated potential NBA Finals preview, join Josue Pavon, Noa Dalzell, Jimmy Toscano, Bobby Manning, John Zannis, and Sherrod Blakely on The Garden Report Postgame Show as they break down the Celtics’ loss against the Thunder.

0:00 – Instant Reaction

18:26 – SGA’s MVP performance

20:50 – Celtics’ physicality

26:02 – Reality check for Celtics

32:02 – Jaylen Brown’s performance

47:30 – Pritchard’s size limitations

50:01 – Celtics’ bench struggles

54:40 – SGA’s physicality challenge

1:00:00 – Jaylen’s accountability

1:08:12 – Celtics’ offensive struggles

1:10:06 – Thunder’s defensive scheme

1:15:47 – Jimmy’s mute moment

1:19:01 – Thunder’s physicality

1:29:01 – Celtics fourth quarter issues

1:43:07 – Pie discussion

1:45:02 – Offensive approach

1:52:51 – Celtics playoff seeding

1:54:33 – Oklahoma City experiences with Josue Pavon

1:59:12 – Celtics upcoming games

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.