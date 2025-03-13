SGA Leads Thunder Past Celtics | Garden Report Postgame Show

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to help lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-112 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. In a much-anticipated potential NBA Finals preview, join Josue Pavon, Noa Dalzell, Jimmy Toscano, Bobby Manning, John Zannis, and Sherrod Blakely on The Garden Report Postgame Show as they break down the Celtics’ loss against the Thunder.
0:00 – Instant Reaction
18:26 – SGA’s MVP performance
20:50 – Celtics’ physicality
26:02 – Reality check for Celtics
32:02 – Jaylen Brown’s performance
47:30 – Pritchard’s size limitations
50:01 – Celtics’ bench struggles
54:40 – SGA’s physicality challenge
1:00:00 – Jaylen’s accountability
1:08:12 – Celtics’ offensive struggles
1:10:06 – Thunder’s defensive scheme
1:15:47 – Jimmy’s mute moment
1:19:01 – Thunder’s physicality
1:29:01 – Celtics fourth quarter issues
1:43:07 – Pie discussion
1:45:02 – Offensive approach
1:52:51 – Celtics playoff seeding
1:54:33 – Oklahoma City experiences with Josue Pavon
1:59:12 – Celtics upcoming games
The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!