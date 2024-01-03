SGA Lifts Thunder Past Top Seeded Celtics

The Garden Report recently went live following the Celtics’ intense game against the Thunder. During the Celtics Postgame Show, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and A. Sherrod Blakely provided detailed insights and analysis of Boston’s performance against OKC. In the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stood out with 36 points, leading Oklahoma City to a narrow 127-123 victory over the NBA-leading Celtics, marking their fifth consecutive win.

The Celtics made a notable effort in the fourth quarter, cutting down an 18-point deficit to just two, but ultimately Oklahoma City held on to their lead.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points and Jayson Tatum added 30 for the Celtics, who had been on a six-game winning streak and had won 11 of their previous 12 games.

