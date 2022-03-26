Sherrod Blakely: Ime Udoka is the Coach of the Year

How did Ime Udoka become a Coach of the Year Candidate? The Garden Report discusses Ime Udoka’s current success with the Celtics after cruising to a victory over the Utah Jazz 127-95 on Wednesday night.

Udoka came into the season with a lot of heavy expectations on his shoulders and the pressure got more tense when the Celtics struggled for the first two months. However, the Celtics have completely turned around their season, including winning 15 of their last 16 games against current playoff/play-in teams as they fight for the first place spot in the Eastern Conference.

“Guys are confident. Playing free. Playing together … taking advantage of opportunities … we’re very balanced … then we’re getting stops and getting out and running … passing up shots and getting everyone going and becoming contagious.” Said Udoka after last night’s win.

Udoka’s emphasis of effort on defense and ball movement has turned their season around and gained the attention of the NBA world. But is it enough to also earn him the NBA Coach of the Year award? The Garden Report crew weighs in on the question!

“At this point I don’t think it should even be really much of a race for Coach of the Year, Blakely said. “I think Ime should get it hands down.”

