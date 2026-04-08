Sherrod Blakely Criticizes Joe Mazzulla’s Coach of the Year Comments | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn preview the Celtics’ final games before the postseason. They discuss the possible first-round opponents and which team would be the best matchup for Boston and why every team should fear the Celtics, given how well Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look together. Then, Sherrod and Gary debate Joe Mazzulla’s controversial comments about the Coach of the Year award.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

02:22 Best matchups for the Celtics in the first round?

09:28 Can this be the best version of the Jays that we’ve seen?

17:35 PrizePicks

19:45 What stands out most about Tatum and Brown this season?

29:40 How would Joe Mazzulla feel about winning Coach of the Year?

47:54 Thanks for watching!

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