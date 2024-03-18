Shorthanded Celtics Crush Wizards in the Capital, Sam Hauser Drains 10 3s Before Ankle Injury

The Garden Report goes live following the Celtics’ game against the Wizards. Tune in to the Celtics Postgame Show featuring Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and John Zannis as they provide insights and analysis from Boston’s game in the Nation’s Capital. Sam Hauser had career highs of 30 points and 10 3-pointers, playing a crucial role in the short-handed Boston Celtics’ 130-104 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Unfortunately, Hauser left the game in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy!

Nutrafol Men! Take the first step to visibly thicker, healthier hair. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners ten dollars off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com/MEN and enter the promo code GARDEN!