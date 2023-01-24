Shorthanded Celtics Drop Season Series vs Magic

After rattling off a nine game win streak, the Boston Celtics snapped their longest win streak of the season with a 113-98 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Boston was without Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams, and they felt their absence in a big way. The Magic won their third straight game against the Celtics, and are the first team to win their season series against Boston.

The Celtics will now have to pull themselves together and regroup quickly for a back-to-back game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Join The Garden Report Postgame show with Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and John Zannis as they give their initial reactions to the Celtics’ loss to the Magic.

