Shorthanded Magic Comeback vs Tatum-Less Celtics | The Garden Report Postgame Show

The Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point halftime deficit on Monday night to secure a 108-104 win over the Boston Celtics, who were without Jayson Tatum due to illness. Tune in to the Garden Report Postgame Show with CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they break down it all down.

0:00 – Celtics lose to Magic

6:39 – Three-point shooting concerns/Celtics’ offensive struggles

39:06 – Joe Mazzulla’s comments

41:20 – Blame pie

1:03:36 – Magic’s playoff potential

1:05:36 – Celtics vs. Sixers preview

1:11:44 – NBA vs. NFL ratings

1:19:35 – Christmas Day games

1:22:25 – Warriors drama

1:27:00 – Christmas gift talk

1:31:00 – Holiday wishes

