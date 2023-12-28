Should Bill Belichick Return as Patriots Head Coach?

The latest report from Boston Sports Journal on Monday indicates that Bill Belichick has started to express doubts about his future with the New England Patriots to his assistant coaches, especially regarding the upcoming seasons. Mike Giardi’s tweet sheds light on this development: “On the topic of Belichick, he’s been voicing doubts about his continued tenure in New England to the staff recently. As far as I’m aware (and as covered on NFL Network this weekend), a meeting with the owners hasn’t occurred yet. If Belichick’s role is in jeopardy, in my opinion, it would be a significant error on the part of RKK/JKK.”

In response to Giardi’s report, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles provides his analysis and perspective on the latest development regarding the Head Coach’s future in New England.

SeatGeek! Use code DREAMERSPRO for $20 off your first SeatGeek order! Visit SeatGeek.com when you checkout! With NFL, NBA and NHL seasons in full swing, you don’t want to miss out – SeatGeek has your tickets to every game!

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media NetworkRight now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First onlinereal money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.