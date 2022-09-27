Should Brad Stevens Have Become Celtics Coach?

CANTON, Mass. — The Celtics introduced Joe Mazzulla as their interim head coach after suspending Ime Udoka for the season on Monday. Brad Stevens said last week Mazzulla is absolutely the best person for the job and never considered returning to his role as coach he filled from 2013-2021. With Boston entering a year with major championship stakes and Mazzulla having only served three years as an NBA developmental assistant, should Stevens have given more consideration in helping the team transition past Udoka? Is there a chance we see him become coach sometime in the future?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss as Celtics media day and give first impressions of Mazzulla.