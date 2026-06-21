Should Bruins Pivot to John Carlson This Summer?

Connor Ryan and Ty Anderson break down a busy week of Bruins news, starting with the trade of Andre Gasseau’s rights for added draft capital and why it might net Boston a long-term replacement at center. They dig into the thin remaining options on the UFA defenseman market after Toronto signed Darren Raddysh, debate whether John Carlson or Tony DeAngelo makes more sense on a short-term deal, and float a dream Zellweger-Carlson pairing if the Bruins can pull off a trade.

Plus: a deep dive into the Pavel Zacha trade rumors, what kind of return Boston could realistically get, and why patience might not be a virtue this offseason. They close with a preview of what Boston should be targeting at pick 23 in Friday’s draft.

0:00 – Intro

0:59 – World Cup Buzz & Boston’s International Crowd

3:48 – Bruins Trade Andre Gasseau for Draft Capital

6:06 – Why Gasseau Could Be a Long-Term Crowley Replacement

8:08 – Toronto Signs Darren Raddysh — What’s Left on the Defense Market?

9:38 – Are the Remaining UFA Defensemen Worth Pursuing?

11:56 – Why Raddysh Landed in a Better Spot in Toronto

13:08 – What the Bruins Actually Need on the Right Side

15:29 – The Case for Trading for Zellweger Instead of Free Agency

17:31 – Do the Bruins Even Have the Cap Space to Add Two Pieces?

18:56 – Lessons from the David Backes Contract

19:43 – Why a Short-Term Overpay Could Make Sense

20:37 – John Carlson vs. Tony DeAngelo — Who Fits Better?

23:32 – Building a Zellweger-Carlson Pairing Fantasy

24:41 – Backup Plans: Ilya Lyubushkin & Reclamation Targets

26:10 – Why This Defense Corps Already Looks Better

28:31 – Pavel Zacha Trade Buzz: Bruins Listening on Offers

29:39 – Does Zacha’s Sample Size Justify a Big Extension?

31:54 – The Risk of Paying for Playoff Performance You Haven’t Seen

33:28 – The Islanders/Noah Dobson Trade Comparison

35:46 – Could a Zacha Trade Net Big Draft Capital?

36:43 – Pushing Back on the “Locker Room Impact” Argument

38:17 – Why Patience Has Burned the Bruins Before

40:25 – Draft Preview: What Boston Needs at Pick 23

41:29 – The Case for Targeting a Puck-Moving Defenseman

43:06 – Prioritizing Skill and Upside Over Safe Picks

46:02 – How a Strong Prospect Pool Helps Trade Leverage

47:14 – Outro

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