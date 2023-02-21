Should the Bruins Pull the Trigger on a Vladislav Gavrikov Trade?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the Boston Bruins being involved in the Vladislav Gavrikov rumors. Gavrikov, 27, is a defensemen currently playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets. As the NHL trade deadline approaches for March 3rd at 3PM EST, the Boston Bruins are still one of the best teams in the league, but are actively looking for ways to improve their roster to make a push for the Stanley Cup. Should the Bruins pull the trigger on a trade for Vladislav Gavrikov?

