On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan opened with a reaction to Dylan Larkin requesting a trade from Detroit. Is he a fit in Boston? The majority of the show, however, is Evan and Conor doing another tiers exercise!
0:00 – Welcome in
1:34 – Report: Dylan Larkin has requested trade from Red Wings
11:48 – Ranking Don Sweeney’s First-Round Picks
12:52 – Jakub Zboril
14:04 – Jake DeBrusk
16:05 – Zachary Senyshyn
17:52 – Prizepicks
19:51 – Ranking Don Sweeney’s First-Round Picks
19:59 – Charlie McAvoy
22:16 – Trent Frederic
24:15 – Urho Vaakanainen
29:02 – John Beecher
32:57 – Fabian Lysell
35:25 – Dean Letourneau
38:19 – James Hagens
41:20 – Recapping complete rankings
42:29 – Wrapping up!
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