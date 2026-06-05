On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan opened with a reaction to Dylan Larkin requesting a trade from Detroit. Is he a fit in Boston? The majority of the show, however, is Evan and Conor doing another tiers exercise!

0:00 – Welcome in

1:34 – Report: Dylan Larkin has requested trade from Red Wings

11:48 – Ranking Don Sweeney’s First-Round Picks

12:52 – Jakub Zboril

14:04 – Jake DeBrusk

16:05 – Zachary Senyshyn

17:52 – Prizepicks

19:51 – Ranking Don Sweeney’s First-Round Picks

19:59 – Charlie McAvoy

22:16 – Trent Frederic

24:15 – Urho Vaakanainen

29:02 – John Beecher

32:57 – Fabian Lysell

35:25 – Dean Letourneau

38:19 – James Hagens

41:20 – Recapping complete rankings

42:29 – Wrapping up!

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