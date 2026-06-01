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Should Bruins Target Rasmus Andersson or Darren Raddysh in Free Agency? | Bruins Beat

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan dive into the two biggest defenseman free agent options. They also give their thoughts on what the Bruins approach at the draft should be.

0:00 – Welcome in

2:05 – Looking at potential contracts for Rasmus Andersson & Darren Raddysh

12:04 – Prizepicks

14:12 – How should Bruins approach this Draft?

23:10 – Wrapping up!

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