Should Bruins Trade for Brady Tkachuk This Offseason? | Bruins Beat

Evan Marinofsky and Bridgette Proulx discuss the latest rumors centered around the Senators and discuss the idea of the Bruins trading for Brady Tkachuk this offseason and what it might take to get the star out from the Senators.

Is Brady Tkachuk worth the price for the Bruins? Hell no. pic.twitter.com/WhYneSLNpA — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 2, 2026

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