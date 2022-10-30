Should the Celtics Add Another Big ASAP?

With forward Grant Williams suspended for his accidental contact with an official during Boston’s loss to Chicago, the Celtics faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers formidable frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley with a significant disadvantage. The team is still trying to weather the storm and hold down the fort without Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari, and without Grant to pitch in, the team was even more paper thin at the 4 and 5.

The Celtics had no choice but to lean on significant minutes from end of bench rotational bigs like Blake Griffin, Noah Vonleh and Luke Kornet, all of whom have their own pros and cons, skills and deficiencies. During the game, the Celtics started to build up some momentum after turning to a double big pairing of Griffin and Kornet. But, double bigs ended up coming back to bite them with the personnel they were forced to use, and whatever lead Boston had slipped through their fingers.

Can Boston figure out a way to right the ship and get their defense back on track? Can Luke Kornet be a contributor, or are the Celtics wise to be looking at potential trade exception targets? The Garden Report discusses.

