The Boston Celtics blew out the Wizards 144-102 on Sunday afternoon, and following the Milwaukee Bucks’ narrow loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics have moved into the 2nd seed with only three games left to play in the regular season. Boston has a .5 game lead on the Bucks as of Sunday, but with games against the Bulls, Bucks, and Grizzlies on the road, it very well may change; the 76ers are within striking distance as well.

The biggest factor at play as teams jockey for seeding is who will emerge from the play-in tournament. The Brooklyn Nets have officially been locked into the play-in tournament, as they cannot go higher than 7th seed as the regular season comes to a close.

While the Nets are clearly struggling, they still have offensive juggernauts in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving that would make a playoff series extremely difficult. With that in mind, should the Celtics try to avoid the Nets? The Garden Report weighs in on potentially facing Brooklyn and the Celtics performance.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x89olz6

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!