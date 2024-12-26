Close Menu
Should Celtics Fans Be Worried After 76ers Loss?

Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell assess the state of the Celtics after a rough week
CLNS Media

BOSTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to the Celtics losing to the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-114, in a disappointing Christmas Day effort. They discuss what’s going wrong for Boston, which is 1-3 in its last 4 games, and whether it’s a cause for genuine concern.

