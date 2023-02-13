Should Celtics Fans Worry About Robert Williams’ Health?

Since returning from knee surgery earlier this year, Robert Williams III has given the Celtics good minutes on both ends of the floor. After playing 32 minutes on Sunday against the Grizzlies, he reiterated that his knee feels fine, but should Celtics fans worry about the long-term effects post-operation?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavón discuss the latest injury updates on Williams and how the other Celtics bigs have raised their game going into the All-Star break.

