Should Celtics Go After Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard? | The Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Kwani A. Lunis and Gary Washburn break down the latest Celtics storylines heading into Summer League. The trio shares their picks for Boston’s Summer League breakout player, reacts to Jayson Tatum’s encouraging rehab update, and debates potential trade targets. Could Bradley Beal still be in play? And is Damian Lillard actually the better fit for Boston’s roster?

