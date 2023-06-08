Should Celtics Go After Chris Paul?

As the NBA Finals continue, the Celtics and the rest of the league wait to kick off their offseason and retool their rosters for next season. One of those teams, the Phoenix Suns, are looking at some big moves, including potentially waiving veteran point guard and former superstar Chris Paul. While towards the tail end of his career, CP3 is still an elite playmaker and arguably a top five point in NBA history.

In the event that he is waived, should the Celtics try to court the veteran? Would it mean the Celtics would move on from one of their guards?

Join The Garden Report as we discuss and debate a potential move for Chris Paul.

