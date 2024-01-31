Should Celtics Regret Trading Aaron Nesmith So Early in His Career?

BOSTON — The Celtics clinched a 129-124 win against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. For the Pacers, Aaron Nesmith was the standout player, leading with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam contributed 23 points. Following the game, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell appeared on the Garden Report to debate whether Boston might have moved on from Nesmith too quickly.

