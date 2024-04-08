Should Celtics Regret Trading Dalano Banton?

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 124-107 on Sunday night, securing their 13th consecutive home victory. Dalano Banton led Portland with 28 points off the bench. Dalano Banton spoke on his increased opportunity with the Trail Blazers:

“It’s definitely difficult [not playing] … there’s a lot of guys in the league who don’t have that opportunity that may be able to show what they can do if they get the opportunity. I feel like just trying to stay ready, trusting in the work every day, you have to wake up and be a professional regardless,”

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss if Boston should regret trading Banton.

Elevate your style game on and off the course with the PXG Spring Summer 2024 collection. Head over to https://PXG.com/GARDEN and save 10% on all apparel.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Nutrafol Men! Take the first step to visibly thicker, healthier hair. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners ten dollars off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to https://Nutrafol.com/MEN and enter the promo code GARDEN!