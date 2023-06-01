    Subscribe
    Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

    Should Celtics Split Up Jays + Do Heat Stand a Chance Vs. Nuggets?

    How will Brad Stevens approach the Celtics’ offseason & should there be drastic changes for Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown? Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss and preview this year’s NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets

    0:54: The Celtics’ disappointing Game 7 finish

    3:12: What we learned about Jaylen Brown

    9:40: Joe Mazzulla’s offensive gameplan for Game 7

    14:31: Did the Celtics quit against the Heat?

    16:50: Would you look at trading Jaylen Brown?

    21:54: Is it time to split up Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown?

    24:23: The biggest issue that comes with attempting to trade Jaylen Brown

    30:37: Was hiring Joe Mazzulla a mistake?

    33:02: Who’s winning the 2023 NBA Finals?

