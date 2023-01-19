Should Celtics trade for Jakob Poeltl?

Brian Robb and Michael Pina of TheRinger.com analyze the Celtics recent strong play and dive into trade rumors connecting them to Jakob Poeltl of the Spurs. Should Boston be looking to add to their frontcourt and would Poeltl be worth the asking price? Mike also throws in another big man name to keep an eye on as a trade candidate.

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/WINNING21 use code WINNING21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Visit https://Linkedin.com/WINNING to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!