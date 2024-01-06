Should Celtics Trade for Kelly Olynyk?

BOSTON — In their latest discussion, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon delve into the possibility of the Celtics trading for former Celtic and current Jazz Center Kelly Olynyk, who is experiencing a career year. They explore various other potential trade options while also debating which Celtics players should remain off-limits in any trade talks.

