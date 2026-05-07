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Should Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Giannis Antetokounmpo? | The Garden Report

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s John Zannis, and Bobby Manning discuss the latest report that the Celtics and Bucks have begun trade talks about a potential Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo swap. Both are very high on Giannis despite the stars recent injury history both are intrigued by the idea of bringing the “Greek Freak” to Boston.

Watch the full episode: https://youtube.com/live/NP9kb7DofIs?feature=share

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