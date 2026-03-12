Should Charlie McAvoy be Named Bruins Captain? | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Charlie McAvoy’s painful night against the Kings, his potential as a Bruins captain, and James Hagens’ eventual arrival.
0:00 – Welcome in!
3:39 – Bruins defeat Kings reaction
10:29 – Charlie McAvoy’s injury-riddled season
15:33 – Prizepicks
16:37 – Should Charlie McAvoy be named Bruins Captain?
23:27 – Subscribe to the Podcast
23:54 – James Hagens watch
30:55 – Wrapping up!
Poke The Bear on CLNS Media is Powered by:
Prize Picks 💰 – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!