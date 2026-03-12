Should Charlie McAvoy be Named Bruins Captain? | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Charlie McAvoy’s painful night against the Kings, his potential as a Bruins captain, and James Hagens’ eventual arrival.

0:00 – Welcome in!

3:39 – Bruins defeat Kings reaction

10:29 – Charlie McAvoy’s injury-riddled season

16:37 – Should Charlie McAvoy be named Bruins Captain?

23:54 – James Hagens watch

30:55 – Wrapping up!

