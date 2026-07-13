Should Drake Maye be Ranked Higher than 8th Among NFL Quarterbacks?

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest list by ESPN this time ranking the Top Quarterbacks in all the NFL. Patriots signal caller Drake Maye was ranked the 8th best QB in the NFL.

Taylor on Drake Maye being ranked 8th best Quarterback in the NFL:

“I think 8th is more than fair for Drake. At some point I think next year he’s gonna be in the top 5 conversation, hopefully even higher.”

.@tkyles39 on Drake Maye being ranked 8th best Quarterback in the NFL: “I think 8th is more than fair for Drake. At some point I think next year he’s gonna be in the top 5 conversation, hopefully even higher.” Watch Patriots Daily on @PatriotsCLNS 👇https://t.co/QYvfVVaLsS pic.twitter.com/Uh6Xof1YCR — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 13, 2026

Mike suggested he would have Maye ranked higher as well:

“When I did my rankings I personally put Drake Maye at number 4…I put him right behind Allen, Mahomes, Matthew Stafford.”

.@mikekadlick on where he would rank Drake Maye among the top Quarterbacks in the NFL: “When I did my rankings I personally put Drake Maye at number 4…I put him right behind Allen, Mahomes, Matthew Stafford.” –

Watch Patriots Daily on @PatriotsCLNS 👇https://t.co/QYvfVVaLsS pic.twitter.com/rD6osQLYMq — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 13, 2026

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