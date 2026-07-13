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Should Drake Maye be Ranked Higher than 8th Among NFL Quarterbacks?

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest list by ESPN this time ranking the Top Quarterbacks in all the NFL. Patriots signal caller Drake Maye was ranked the 8th best QB in the NFL.

Taylor on Drake Maye being ranked 8th best Quarterback in the NFL:

“I think 8th is more than fair for Drake. At some point I think next year he’s gonna be in the top 5 conversation, hopefully even higher.”

Mike suggested he would have Maye ranked higher as well:

“When I did my rankings I personally put Drake Maye at number 4…I put him right behind Allen, Mahomes, Matthew Stafford.”

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