Should Drake Maye start after loss to Dolphins?

Alex Barth and Brian Hines bring their full recap of the Patriots vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 5. They discuss if Drake Maye should replace Jacoby Brissett, the struggles of the offense as a whole and the recent arrest of Captain Jabrill Peppers.

