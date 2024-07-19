Should Drake Maye Start Over Jacoby Brissett?

FOXBORO — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick offer an in-depth preview of the Patriots’ quarterback room as the 2024 training camp approaches. They explore whether the rookie quarterback can seize the starting job or if veteran Jacoby Brissett will maintain his position at the top of the depth chart. The discussion covers what fans can expect from this pivotal position battle heading into the new season.
************************************************
Patriots Content Brought to you by….
🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co
Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.
Merch Store – https://shop.clnsmedia.com