Golden State Warriors fined Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole. Was this the right decision? Also, is Victor Wembanyama worth the hype? We discuss

0:42: Draymond Green fined, not suspended for punching Jordan Poole

4:52: Draymond’s development from NCAA to the pros

7:16: Will the NBA intervene and suspend Green?

12:50: Victor Wembanyama mania; is Victor worth the hype?

18:33: Lonzo & LaMelo Ball are both injured

27:05: On this day in 1979, Magic Johnson & Larry Bird made their NBA debut