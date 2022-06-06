Subscribe
Should Draymond Green Have Been Ejected From Game 2?

Draymond Green got into at least four scuffles during Game 2 against the Celtics, but only received one technical even after a video review afterward.
SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green fell on top of Jaylen Brown and engaged in a scuffle after Brown shoved his legs off of him, but the officials did not issue double technical fouls after Green had already picked up his first in a spat with Grant Williams earlier in the game. The second technical would’ve ejected Green in a tie game before halftime, but the Warriors inevitably went on a 25-2 run in the third quarter into the fourth behind Green’s defense.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon debated the officiating in Game 2, whether Green should’ve been thrown out and whether it would’ve made a difference.

