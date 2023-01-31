Should Fabian Lysell be Untouchable in Trade Talks?

The Bruins have an embarrassment of riches on their top two forward lines, and Fabian Lysell may be the odd man out.

With the trade deadline just over a month away, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky of Bruins Beat broke down why moving the top prospect could be the right move despite how he projects to the next level.

“I think he’s an asset that projects as a top-6 winger in the NHL, but what’s one thing the Bruins have a lot of currently? Top-6 wingers in the NHL,” said Marinofsky.

With Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall, and Jake DeBrusk in Boston for multiple years going forward (along with David Pastrnak if he resigns), the team’s need for depth in other areas of their roster is greater. Lysell is a prospect highly touted by the organization as well as fans, but if the Bruins can get a good return and fill a need, it’s an option they may need to consider.

“I’m not advocating for trading Lysell,” said Marinofsky, “but I don’t think we should be like ‘Oh, don’t even think about that.”

Depth at center is a more pressing issue for the Bruins going forward. Looking to next year, young centers like Clayton Keller may become available if the Coyotes continue to struggle. For a player like that, Lysell could be on the move, even if he keeps producing in the AHL.

“Maybe Lysell next year is averaging 2 points per game in Providence and is a very skilled player, but if it fits a need more, then you have to make that call,” said Ryan. “I don’t think any of these guys should be off limits, it’s about being smart with your assets.”