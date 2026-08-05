Should He Stay or Should He Go: Dillon Mitchell Situation

In the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss the Dillon Mitchell situation. The Celtics’ 40th overall pick has been granted a 5th year of college eligibility. Will he return to St. John’s? How will it affect the Celtics?

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/pd2_REu4sNA

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