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Should He Stay or Should He Go: Dillon Mitchell Situation

The 40th overall pick could return to class
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss the Dillon Mitchell situation. The Celtics’ 40th overall pick has been granted a 5th year of college eligibility. Will he return to St. John’s? How will it affect the Celtics?

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/pd2_REu4sNA

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