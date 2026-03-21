Should Luka Garza get more minutes in Celtics Rotation? | Garden Report SHORTS

After a season-high 22 points from Luka Garza in Friday’s Celtics victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Garden Report’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, Jimmy Toscano, and Bobby Manning discuss how important the big man could be for the impending postseason run. How does he fit in when Nikola Vucevic returns?

FULL POSTGAME SHOW on CLNS Media: https://youtube.com/live/VDcLyf5kHIw?feature=share

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