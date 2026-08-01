Should Neemias Queta or Mitchell Robinson start at center?

Bobby Manning welcomes Keith Smith to Celtics Daily to discuss some of his notes from NBA Summer League, including the expectation that Neemias Queta will remain a starter for Boston next season with Mitchell Robinson coming off the bench. They also discuss who else should be in the Celtics’ rotation and extension candidates around the NBA like Payton Pritchard.

0:00 – Intro

0:54 – Mitchell Robinson injury update & center depth

5:08 – Paul George fit and role expectations

10:36 – Trading Paul George down the road: looking ahead

11:31 – PrizePicks & Rocket Money

14:39 – Paul George realistic best case this season

19:15 – Payton Pritchard extension negotiations

21:56 – Summer league takeaways & young players to watch

25:48 – Outro

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