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Should Patriots Bring Back Stefon Diggs? | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Mike is joined by friend of the program Andy Hart to get his thoughts on potential price tag to acquire AJ Brown, and if he would consider a reunion with Stefon Diggs. The two also talk about Mike Vrabel, then dive into positions of strengths and weakness, and finish with a word on the Patriots Hall of Fame

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

0:59 – Latest reported A.J. Brown trade package

10:05 – Should Patriots bring back Stefon Diggs?

16:13 – Prizepicks

18:13 – Are you worried about Mike Vrabel’s off the field actions impacting his coaching?

27:23 – Areas you are most concerned about for Patriots this season?

28:02 – Areas you are most concerned about for Patriots this season? Edge Rusher

30:38 – Thoughts on Patriots Offensive Tackle group

41:01 – Should Patriots change their Hall of Fame process

51:22 – Wrapping up!

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