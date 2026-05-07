Should Patriots Bring Back Stefon Diggs? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike is joined by friend of the program Andy Hart to get his thoughts on potential price tag to acquire AJ Brown, and if he would consider a reunion with Stefon Diggs. The two also talk about Mike Vrabel, then dive into positions of strengths and weakness, and finish with a word on the Patriots Hall of Fame

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

0:59 – Latest reported A.J. Brown trade package

10:05 – Should Patriots bring back Stefon Diggs?

16:13 – Prizepicks

18:13 – Are you worried about Mike Vrabel’s off the field actions impacting his coaching?

27:23 – Areas you are most concerned about for Patriots this season?

28:02 – Areas you are most concerned about for Patriots this season? Edge Rusher

30:38 – Thoughts on Patriots Offensive Tackle group

41:01 – Should Patriots change their Hall of Fame process

51:22 – Wrapping up!

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