Should Patriots Bring Back Stefon Diggs? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest Patriots news of Kyle Williams sticking with #18 instead of switching to #8. With Williams not making the jersey switch it opens up the question should the Patriots consider bringing back their WR who wore the #8 last season in Stefon Diggs? Diggs who spent just one season with the Patriots last year before being released was Patriots top pass catcher and lead the team in yards as well. With the possibility of also adding A.J. Brown this offseason would it make sense to potentially add Diggs to a crowded WR room that will also feature Patriots big WR signing this free agency in Romeo Doubs.

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