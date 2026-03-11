Should Patriots Buy Low on Maxx Crosby? + Top Remaining Free Agent Targets | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to react to Day 2 of free agency, assess whether they should trade for Maxx Crosby or A.J. Brown, and relay their top remaining targets on the market as the new league year is set to begin.

0:00 – Welcome In!

0:44 – Patriots sign LB KJ Britt

3:17 – Patriots release Anfernee Jennings

6:46 – Commanders sign EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

9:50 – Crazy sports Night last night

12:43 – Ravens back out of Maxx Crosby deal

19:46 – Should Patriots pursue Maxx Crosby now?

Should Patriots go after Maxx Crosby after the Ravens-Raiders trade collapsed?@tkyles39 is ALL SET: “I’m out, period. I don’t care, even if it’s like a, 2028 7th round pick.” pic.twitter.com/t6rRtkFIca — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 11, 2026

32:36 – Should Patriots pair Romeo Doubs with AJ Brown?

41:34 – Top Patriots Positions of need

47:11 – Top 5 Remaining Free Agent Targets for Patriots

53:33 – Wrapping up!

