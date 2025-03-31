Should Patriots Draft Will Campbell or Armand Membou?

In this episode of the Patriots Daily Podcast, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick dive into the debate: Who’s the better fit at tackle for the Patriots — Will Campbell or Armand Membou?

They react to head coach Mike Vrabel’s comments from the NFL league meetings, where he praised both prospects:

“They’re great, young talented players … those are two young good players to talk about in that conversation, but there’s others throughout the draft as well.”

Tune in as Taylor and Mike break down film, fit, and draft value for both Campbell and Membou — and where New England could go at left tackle.

