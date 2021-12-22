Should Patriots Fans Be Concerned After Colts Loss?

Nick Quaglia, Marv Ezhan and Mike Molyneaux are back after Week 15 in the NFL to recap the Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts and preview there upcoming game vs the Buffalo Bills in Week 16.

0:10 Concern Level for Patriots after Loss to Colts

12:10 Patriots-Bills Look Ahead

19:04 Who should win NFL MVP? Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or Jonathan Taylor?

