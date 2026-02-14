Should Patriots Fans Be Worried about Drake Maye? | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike welcomes back Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to talk about Drake Maye’s play not only in the Super Bowl but also in the entire postseason. Is there now a blueprint for teams on how they approach Maye going forward? What should the Patriots prioritize to help Maye in the offseason? Then, the guys zoom around the league, placing available QBs on new teams.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:06 Steven Ruiz on Drake Maye’s play on Sunday

02:20 What does Drake Maye need to improve on in the offseason? What went wrong in the playoffs?

10:45 Did Josh McDaniels dissapoint in the Super Bowl? Where Mike Macdonald had the upper hand

16:36 PrizePicks

17:38 Ethos

18:35 Which area of the field do the Patriots need to improve most?

21:28 Should the Patriots trade for Maxx Crosby?

24:32 QBs that could be on the move

30:10 Thanks for watching!

