Should Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt be on Hot Seat?

The Patriots lost 24-17 to the Dolphins, with Jacoby Brissett struggling to find consistency on offense. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to the loss and discuss if Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt is partly to blame for the offensive woes.

