Should Patriots Pursue CB James Bradberry After Release from Giants?

Giants have released CB James Bradberry; Should the Patriots pursue him in the open market?
CLNS Media

On Monday, the New York Giants released cornerback James Bradberry on Monday creating over $10.1M in cap savings while leaving $11.7M in dead money. Evan Lazar discusses if the Patriots should pursue the former Pro Bowl Corner. Bradberry is expected to receive plenty of interest on the open market.

