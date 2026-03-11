Close Menu
Should Patriots Pursue Maxx Crosby After Failed Trade? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the wild news from last night about the Ravens backing out of the Maxx Crosby deal. The guys examine the impact that this move could have around the league but also wonder how this could impact the Patriots. With Crosby back on the market potentially the question because does his value drop? And if so should the Patriots make a move for him?

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

