Should Patriots Pursue Maxx Crosby After Failed Trade? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the wild news from last night about the Ravens backing out of the Maxx Crosby deal. The guys examine the impact that this move could have around the league but also wonder how this could impact the Patriots. With Crosby back on the market potentially the question because does his value drop? And if so should the Patriots make a move for him?

Should Patriots go after Maxx Crosby after the Ravens-Raiders trade collapsed?@tkyles39 is ALL SET: “I’m out, period. I don’t care, even if it’s like a, 2028 7th round pick.” pic.twitter.com/t6rRtkFIca — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 11, 2026

