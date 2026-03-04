Should Patriots Sign DE Trey Hendrickson in Free Agency?

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson will not receive the franchise tag and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

On a new episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss if New England should sign the veteran rusher. Hendrickson only played in 7 games last season but in the 2024 season he recorded 17.5 sacks.

