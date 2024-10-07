Should Patriots Start Drake Maye vs Texans?

FOXBORO — The Patriots lost 24-17 to the Dolphins, with Jacoby Brissett struggling to generate consistent offense. Despite a late push, the team couldn’t overcome Miami’s defense. Following the loss, discussions have emerged about whether rookie Drake Maye should start next week against the Texans to spark the offense. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss after the game.

